Annual Butterfly Festival

× Expand Britnee Ohman Annual Butterfly Festival Logo

Come and interact with live butterflies in their habitat in our Butterfly House or let the Master Gardeners take you on a tour of our beautiful Butterfly Garden.

Watch our family friendly stage shows, take a ride on the train, or get your face painted. Take a spin on the human gyroscope ride, or take pictures like Hollywood star at our Golden-Globe styled step & repeat banner.

Make sure to stick around to the very end so you can view our live butterfly release. So many people have stared in wonder as live butterflies are released and begin their long migration journey to the mountains of Mexico for overwintering.

The Oak Grove Tourism Butterfly Festival is one of the most popular award winning events in the region. 2020 will mark the twelfth year for the annual festival, and word has spread quickly about this fun, free, educational event.

There is something for everyone to See, Do and LEARN! There are free, nature focused arts and crafts for the children to create and take home.

Head out to 101 Walter Garrett Lane and join in all the free family fun at the 12th annual Oak Grove Tourism Butterfly Festival!

For more information call (270) 439-5675 or visit visitoakgroveky.com/festivals/butterfly-festival/