Annual Haunted Hike at Creasey Mahan

The Haunted Hike at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve is the most popular event of the year and should not be missed! This is a great day to debut your family’s Halloween costumes, collect A LOT of candy, and have a blast of a time in a beautiful setting. Rain date: Oct. 9, 3 – 7 p.m.

For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/