Annual Haunted Hike at Creasey Mahan

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026

The Haunted Hike at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve is the most popular event of the year and should not be missed! This is a great day to debut your family’s Halloween costumes, collect A LOT of candy, and have a blast of a time in a beautiful setting. Rain date: Oct. 9, 3 – 7 p.m.

For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

