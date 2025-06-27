× Expand Annual Highway 41 Yard Sale Annual Highway 41 Yard Sale

Annual Highway 41 Yard Sale

Treasures abound for two full days along highway 41! Make plans now to travel from north or south along highway 41 to visit hundreds of booths selling anything that you can imagine!

Experience 150 Miles of Shopping, Snacking, and Sightseeing through Western Kentucky along US Highway 41 in Henderson, Webster, Hopkins, Christian and Todd Counties!

During the same weekend, experience the West Kentucky Antique & Vintage Market in Madisonville, KY at the West KY Archery Complex. The market will feature dealers from across the tri-state area and will be open on June 27 from 8 AM - 6 PM and June 28 from 8 AM- 3 PM.

For more information call 270-821-4171