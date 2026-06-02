× Expand The Henry Clay Memorial Foundation Ashland Lawn Party, June 27, 2026

Annual Lawn Party at Ashland

Each summer, Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate opens its 17-acre historic grounds for a beautiful and fun summer evening. The Annual Lawn Party brings together hundreds of guests for an elegant evening of gourmet local cuisine, a silent auction, music, and celebration — all set against the backdrop of one of Kentucky’s most iconic landmarks.

Now in its 29th year, the Lawn Party is Ashland’s premier fundraising event, with proceeds supporting historic preservation, educational programming, and cultural experiences that keep this remarkable estate alive and accessible to the community.

For more information call 859-266-8581 or visit henryclay.org/event/annual-ashland-lawn-party/