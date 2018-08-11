Annual Maysville Oktoberfest

Come for the Party, Join the Parade

On the second Friday and Saturday in August, Maysville Rotary Club invites visitors to enjoy a taste of Germany in the heart of beautiful historic downtown Maysville, Kentucky.

Oktoberfest celebrates our German heritage with:

Live Traditional Music

Traditional German Folk Dancing

German Biers

German Wines and Liquors

Authentic German Cuisine

Friday evening, from 5 to 10 pm, come dressed in traditional German and Bavarian costume and join the fun. You just may end up being a part of the Royal Court!

Saturday, starting at 8 am until 10 pm, enjoy a variety of children and adult events.

8 am is the start of the 5K run/walk for our 2 legged friends, followed by the Wiener Dogs Races for our 4 legged friends!

For more information call (859) 338-2946 or visit http://MaysvilleOktoberfest.org