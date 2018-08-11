Annual Maysville Oktoberfest
Come for the Party, Join the Parade
On the second Friday and Saturday in August, Maysville Rotary Club invites visitors to enjoy a taste of Germany in the heart of beautiful historic downtown Maysville, Kentucky.
Oktoberfest celebrates our German heritage with:
- Live Traditional Music
- Traditional German Folk Dancing
- German Biers
- German Wines and Liquors
- Authentic German Cuisine
Friday evening, from 5 to 10 pm, come dressed in traditional German and Bavarian costume and join the fun. You just may end up being a part of the Royal Court!
Saturday, starting at 8 am until 10 pm, enjoy a variety of children and adult events.
8 am is the start of the 5K run/walk for our 2 legged friends, followed by the Wiener Dogs Races for our 4 legged friends!
For more information call (859) 338-2946 or visit http://MaysvilleOktoberfest.org