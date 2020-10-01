Annual NMRA All-Ford World Finals & Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival

× Expand VisitBGKY NMRA

October 1-4, 2020. Holley is pleased to announce the inaugural Intergalactic Ford Festival, taking place October 1-4, 2020 at Beech Bend Raceway. Holley is teaming up with the NMRA All-Ford World Finals for what is sure to become the ULTIMATE all-Ford party! Holley will bring their well-known Grand Champion and Autocross competitions along with pro-level and amateur drifting, a dyno challenge, an Australian style burnout contest and more to mix with the NMRA world class drag racing and UPR Products Show-N-Shine. There's even an opportunity to wheel your Ford powered ride around NCM Motorsports Park's road course during the SCCA Time Trial Nationals!

Holley's Ford Festival is open to any vehicle with a Ford powerplant. Whether you’ve got a Fairlane, a Mustang, Ford Focus, or a Powerstroke, there's something for everyone (Lincoln & Mercury included)! Have you swapped a Ford engine into a custom rat rod or other vehicle make? We approve! Bring it out and join in the fun!

For more information call (270) 781-7634 or visit beechbend.com