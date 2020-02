× Expand Dr. Bill Tyler Luettgen Garden

WKBG ANNUAL PLANT SALE

APRIL 25, 2020

Senior Community Center

1650 W. 2nd Street

Owensboro, KY 42301

THIS YEAR MORE PLANTS AND GREAT SELECTION

PERENNIALS, POLLINATORS, ANNUALS & SUCCULENTS

CLOSE TO 1,000 PLANTS

MANY PLANTS FROM WKBG AND GROWN BY LOCAL GARDENERS

Plant experts will assist customers with plant selection

and gardening questions.

NEW THIS YEAR!

2020 WKBG “MEMBERS ONLY” PRE-SALE

FRIDAY, April 24

Elizabeth Munday Center

· 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

MEMBERSHIPS AVAILABLE AT PRE-SALE

A Listing of Some of The Plants That Will Be For Sale

ALLIUM

ASTER

ASTILBE

BAPTISIA

BEARDSTONGUE

BEE BALM

BELLFLOWER

BLEEDING HEART

CATMINT

CLEMATIS

COLUMBINE

CONEFLOWER

CROCCUS

CUP PLANT

DAFFODILL

GARDINIA

HONEYSUCKLE [MAJOR WHEELER]

HOSTAS

HYACINTH

ICE PLANT [DELOSPERMA]

JOE-PYE-WEED

LAMBSEAR

LILY [BLACKBERRY]

LILY[DAY]

MILKWEED

MILKWEED [BUTTERFLY WEED]

MINT[MOUNTAIN]

MONKEY GRASS

PAW PAW [WILD BANANA]

PUSSY WILLOWS

SALVIA

SPEEDWELL

STONECROP [SEDUM]

SUNFLOWER [FALSE] [MEXICAN]

SUSAN, BLACK EYED

SWEET WILLIAM

TICKSEED [COREOPSIS]

TULIP

TURTLEHEAD [CHELONE]

WISTERIA[AMERICAN]

YARROW

For more information call (270) 993-1234 or visit wkbg.org