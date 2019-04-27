Annual Plant Sale
Owensboro Senior Center - Munday Actvity Center 1650 West 2nd Street , Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
Annual Plant Sale
Annual plant sale including annuals, perennials, Herbs, and Heirloom tomato plants. Come early for best selection. We offer high quality and a variety of plants not found at the big box stores.
For more information call (270) 993-1234 or visit wkbg.org
Info
Owensboro Senior Center - Munday Actvity Center 1650 West 2nd Street , Owensboro, Kentucky 42301 View Map
Home & Garden, Outdoor