Annual Shareholder Meeting of Aquila Churchill Tax-Free Fund of Kentucky

The Aquila Churchill Tax-Free Fund of Kentucky will be hosting its 30th annual shareholder meeting to discuss Kentucky's economic & investment outlook.

Speakers will include renowned Kentucky economist Dr. James Ramsey and Ryan Barrow of the Kentucky Office of Financial Management who will provide their insights about Kentucky’s local economy. Veteran municipal bond manager Royden Durham will discuss Kentucky’s investment outlook and opportunities in the local municipal bond market.

Attendees will also learn about the Fund’s role in helping finance projects critical to local Kentucky communities while also providing income exempt from both federal and state taxes to its shareholders.

At the conclusion of formal remarks, attendees will have the opportunity to meet and speak with the people who oversee the Fund, including the portfolio manager, Board of Trustees and Aquila executives.

Open to the public & shareholders of the Aquila Churchill Tax-Free Fund of Kentucky.

For more information visit aquilafunds.com