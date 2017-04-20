Annual Shareholder Meeting of Aquila Churchill Tax-Free Fund of Kentucky

to Google Calendar - Annual Shareholder Meeting of Aquila Churchill Tax-Free Fund of Kentucky - 2017-04-20 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Annual Shareholder Meeting of Aquila Churchill Tax-Free Fund of Kentucky - 2017-04-20 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Annual Shareholder Meeting of Aquila Churchill Tax-Free Fund of Kentucky - 2017-04-20 08:30:00 iCalendar - Annual Shareholder Meeting of Aquila Churchill Tax-Free Fund of Kentucky - 2017-04-20 08:30:00

Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium, Brown & Williamson Club, University of Louisville 2800 South Floyd Street, Kentucky 40209

The Aquila Churchill Tax-Free Fund of Kentucky will be hosting its 30th annual shareholder meeting to discuss Kentucky's economic & investment outlook.

Speakers will include renowned Kentucky economist Dr. James Ramsey and Ryan Barrow of the Kentucky Office of Financial Management who will provide their insights about Kentucky’s local economy. Veteran municipal bond manager Royden Durham will discuss Kentucky’s investment outlook and opportunities in the local municipal bond market.

Attendees will also learn about the Fund’s role in helping finance projects critical to local Kentucky communities while also providing income exempt from both federal and state taxes to its shareholders.

At the conclusion of formal remarks, attendees will have the opportunity to meet and speak with the people who oversee the Fund, including the portfolio manager, Board of Trustees and Aquila executives.

Open to the public & shareholders of the Aquila Churchill Tax-Free Fund of Kentucky.

For more information visit aquilafunds.com

Info

Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium, Brown & Williamson Club, University of Louisville 2800 South Floyd Street, Kentucky 40209 View Map

Business & Career

Visit Event Website

(800) 437-1000

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Annual Shareholder Meeting of Aquila Churchill Tax-Free Fund of Kentucky - 2017-04-20 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Annual Shareholder Meeting of Aquila Churchill Tax-Free Fund of Kentucky - 2017-04-20 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Annual Shareholder Meeting of Aquila Churchill Tax-Free Fund of Kentucky - 2017-04-20 08:30:00 iCalendar - Annual Shareholder Meeting of Aquila Churchill Tax-Free Fund of Kentucky - 2017-04-20 08:30:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Thursday

April 13, 2017

Friday

April 14, 2017

Saturday

April 15, 2017

Sunday

April 16, 2017

Monday

April 17, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™