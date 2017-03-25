Friends of McConnell Springs and 16 participating wineries are sponsoring the 10th Annual Wine Barrel Tasting for the Springs in and near Lexington, KY on Saturday, March 25, 2017.

For a fee of $20/person participants can travel at their leisure to any of the participating wineries and sample wine in its final stage before actual bottling. A special commemorative glass is included. Wineries are opened 11:00am – 5:00pm. Proceeds will help the “Friends” support the education, restoration, and preservation programs at the Park.

Participating wineries:

BLACK BARN WINERY

CHRISMAN MILL VINEYARDS

CHUCKLEBERRY FARM & WINERY

EQUUS RUN VINEYARDS

FIRST VINEYARD WINERY

GRIMES MILL WINERY

HAMON HAVEN WINERY

HORSESHOE BEND VINEYARDS & WINERY

JEAN FARRIS WINERY & BISTRO

LOVERS LEAP VINEYARDS &WINERY

MCINTYRE’S WINERY AND BERRIES

PRODIGY VINEYARDS & WINERY

RISING SONS WINERY

SPRINGHILL WINERY & PLANTATION

TALONWINERY & VINEYARDS

WILDSIDE WINERY & VINEYARD

This is a rain or shine event.

For more information visit mcconnellsprings.org or call (859) 272-0682.