Annual Wine Barrel Tasting for the Springs

McConnell Springs 416 Rebmann Lane, Lexington, Kentucky

Friends of McConnell Springs and 16 participating wineries are sponsoring the 10th Annual Wine Barrel Tasting for the Springs in and near Lexington, KY on Saturday, March 25, 2017.

For a fee of $20/person participants can travel at their leisure to any of the participating wineries and sample wine in its final stage before actual bottling. A special commemorative glass is included. Wineries are opened 11:00am – 5:00pm. Proceeds will help the “Friends” support the education, restoration, and preservation programs at the Park.

Participating wineries:

BLACK BARN WINERY

CHRISMAN MILL VINEYARDS

CHUCKLEBERRY FARM & WINERY

EQUUS RUN VINEYARDS

FIRST VINEYARD WINERY

GRIMES MILL WINERY

HAMON HAVEN WINERY

HORSESHOE BEND VINEYARDS & WINERY

JEAN FARRIS WINERY & BISTRO

LOVERS LEAP VINEYARDS &WINERY

MCINTYRE’S WINERY AND BERRIES

PRODIGY VINEYARDS & WINERY

RISING SONS WINERY

SPRINGHILL WINERY & PLANTATION

TALONWINERY & VINEYARDS

WILDSIDE WINERY & VINEYARD  

This is a rain or shine event.

For more information visit mcconnellsprings.org or call (859) 272-0682.

McConnell Springs 416 Rebmann Lane, Lexington, Kentucky

(859) 272-0682

