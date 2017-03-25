Friends of McConnell Springs and 16 participating wineries are sponsoring the 10th Annual Wine Barrel Tasting for the Springs in and near Lexington, KY on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
For a fee of $20/person participants can travel at their leisure to any of the participating wineries and sample wine in its final stage before actual bottling. A special commemorative glass is included. Wineries are opened 11:00am – 5:00pm. Proceeds will help the “Friends” support the education, restoration, and preservation programs at the Park.
Participating wineries:
BLACK BARN WINERY
CHRISMAN MILL VINEYARDS
CHUCKLEBERRY FARM & WINERY
EQUUS RUN VINEYARDS
FIRST VINEYARD WINERY
GRIMES MILL WINERY
HAMON HAVEN WINERY
HORSESHOE BEND VINEYARDS & WINERY
JEAN FARRIS WINERY & BISTRO
LOVERS LEAP VINEYARDS &WINERY
MCINTYRE’S WINERY AND BERRIES
PRODIGY VINEYARDS & WINERY
RISING SONS WINERY
SPRINGHILL WINERY & PLANTATION
TALONWINERY & VINEYARDS
WILDSIDE WINERY & VINEYARD
This is a rain or shine event.
For more information visit mcconnellsprings.org or call (859) 272-0682.
McConnell Springs 416 Rebmann Lane, Lexington, Kentucky View Map