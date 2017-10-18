Anthropologist Presents Hebrew Bible, Jewish themes

University of Louisville Louisville, Kentucky 40292

University of Louisville anthropology professor emeritus Ed Segal will read from his Jewish-themed poetry and discuss it during a public event Oct. 18 at UofL.

            Segal’s reading and discussion, “Heritage: Poetic Commentaries on the Hebrew Bible and Jewish Themes,” are part of the Jewish Studies Luncheon Colloquium Series. The noon-1:15 p.m. luncheon event in Room 300, Bingham Humanities Building, is free but reservations are required by Oct. 12 by emailing ranen.omersherman@louisville.edu.

            Segal, a cultural anthropologist, recently published his first poetry collection, “Heritage.” The volume explores some biblical texts and stories and also his experiences as a contemporary American Jew. Segal’s research expertise is in ethnicity, religion, gender, development, Central Asia and Africa.

For more information, contact Ranen Omer-Sherman at 502-852-6842 or ranen.omersherman@louisville.edu.

University of Louisville Louisville, Kentucky 40292
502-852-6842
