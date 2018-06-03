Antique Appraisal Day at the Portland Museum

Antique Appraisal Day

Sunday, June 3, 2018

12 - 4 p.m.

Portland Museum

2308 Portland Avenue, Louisville, KY 40212

Appraisals are $10 per item or 3 for $25

Cash, checks, and credit cards are accepted.

Scott F. Nussbaum, a nationally recognized antiquarian and certified appraiser of antiques, fine arts, and estate jewelry with over 45 years of experience, will expertly appraise your antiques, art work, jewelry, and other family heirlooms.

The Museum cannot accept large furniture, linens, 1960s to 2000s limited edition collectibles, coins, stamps, firearms made after 1918, books, or old letters. Items must be carried into the Museum. Appraisals are verbal, non-binding, and not to be used for insurance purposes. The Portland Museum is not responsible for appraisals.

Scott F. Nussbaum is the former host of the What's It Worth? appraisal show on WDRB and was a senior appraiser for 7 seasons of Kentucky Collectibles on KET. Mr. Nussbaum is the owner of Scott F. Nussbaum Antiques on Frankfort Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky.

For more information call (502) 776-7678 or visit goportland.org