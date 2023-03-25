Antique Appraisal Fair - Oldham County History Center
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Antique Appraisal Fair
$10 per item/2 item max per person.
Held in the Rob Morris Chapel Educational Building on History Center Campus. Professional appraisers will be on-site to provide information to guests about their personal treasures.
For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
