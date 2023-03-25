Antique Appraisal Fair - Oldham County History Center

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Antique Appraisal Fair

$10 per item/2 item max per person.

Held in the Rob Morris Chapel Educational Building on History Center Campus. Professional appraisers will be on-site to provide information to guests about their personal treasures.

For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs, History, This & That
502.222.0826
