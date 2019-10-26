Antiques Appraisal Fair at Kenton County Library
Kenton County Public Library, Covington Branch 502 Scott Blvd., Covington, Kentucky 41011
Antiques Appraisal Fair
Always wondered what that old vase was worth? Talk with antiques appraisal experts to see if you might be sitting on a pile of antique "gold". Photographs of large furniture pieces are preferred. Program co-sponsored by the Kenton County Historical Society.
For more information call (859) 962-4000 or visit kentonlibrary.org
Info
Kenton County Public Library, Covington Branch 502 Scott Blvd., Covington, Kentucky 41011 View Map