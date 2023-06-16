× Expand Campbellsville University Theater Anything Goes: Youth Edition

Anything Goes: Youth Edition at Campbellsville University

Anything Goes: Youth Edition is an adaptation of Anything Goes tailored for elementary and middle school children. Join the wacky shipboard farce featuring romance, intrigue, colorful characters, and glorious songs.

For more information, please call 270.789.5266 or visit campbellsville.edu/theater