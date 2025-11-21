× Expand The Apiary in Lexington, KY The Apiary: The Art of Hospitality

The Apiary’s Prix Fixe Dining Experience

The Apiary’s Prix Fixe dining experience offers seasonally driven cuisine paired with a meticulously curated selection of wines and cocktails, enjoyed over several captivating courses. Apiary's Prix Fixe is more than a meal; it’s a journey that nourishes the soul, ignites the senses, and leaves you with a hunger for more.

The evening includes a seasonal salad featuring Elmwood Stock Farm greens, your selected entrée, a dessert from our pastry team, and a taste of the unexpected woven throughout the experience. Fall Prix entrée choices include:

Roasted Chicken

Succulent roasted chicken rests atop a savory wild mushroom and herb bread pudding, balanced with braised fennel, tender hakurei turnips, and roasted carrots. A bright lemon thyme jus ties the elements together with an aromatic lift.

Ora King Salmon (+$20)

Silken Ora King salmon is paired with a fall succotash of local squash, rutabaga, kohlrabi, kale, radicchio, and endive. A caramelized leek soubise lends delicate sweetness, while a drizzle of saba reduction deepens the dish with a whisper of acidity and richness.

Beef Tenderloin (+20)

Perfectly seared beef tenderloin is complemented by a light Weisenberger grit soufflé, caramelized brussels sprouts, pearl onions, and smoky house-cured lardons. Finished with a classic sauce bourguignonne, this dish offers depth and elegance in every bite.

Wine pairings, elevated add-ons and entrée selection can be made while finalizing your reservation on Tock. Please indicate on your reservation if anyone in your party has any dietary restrictions or allergies.

We’re excited to set a table for you!

For more information call (859) 254-2225 or visit exploretock.com/omage/experience/555917/prix-fixe-friday-november-21st?date=2025-11-21&size=4&time=19%3A00