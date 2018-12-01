Appalachian Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair

Morehead State University’s Kentucky Folk Art Center (KFAC) is once again giving artists, craft specialists and unique vendors the chance to participate in the longest-running craft fair in Kentucky. The Appalachian Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair comes to Morehead from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Laughlin Health Building.

The KFAC, in partnership with Downtown Morehead Inc., provides an event where more than 100 artists and craftspeople from Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia will be featured. A wide selection of regional arts and crafts will be available to purchase just in time for the holidays. These include an assortment of hand-crafted jewelry, bath and body lotions, signs, and themed decorations and gifts.

Admission to the fair is $3 per person; children under 12 are admitted free.

The Appalachian Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair will serve as a lead-up event to the evening’s 18th Annual Morehead Hometown Holiday, which takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. in downtown Morehead. The event will feature music, theatre and treats from downtown businesses, along with a holiday performance from the Cave Run Symphony Orchestra at 8 p.m.

The Kentucky Folk Art Center is a cultural, educational and economic development service of Morehead State University. The center is open Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the Kentucky Folk Art Center, call (606) 783-2204 or visit kyfolkart.org.