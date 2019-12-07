Appalachian Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair
The 35th annual Appalachian Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair will be held at 230 University Blvd. in Morehead, KY. 100+ Artists & Crafts people from Kentucky, Ohio, & West VA. Presented by The Kentucky Folk Art Center & Downtown Morehead Inc.
For more information call (606) 783-2204 .
