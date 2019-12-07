Appalachian Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair

to Google Calendar - Appalachian Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Appalachian Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Appalachian Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 iCalendar - Appalachian Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair - 2019-12-07 09:00:00

Morehead State University 112 University Blvd., Morehead, Kentucky 40351

Appalachian Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair

The 35th annual Appalachian Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair will be held at 230 University Blvd. in Morehead, KY. 100+ Artists & Crafts people from Kentucky, Ohio, & West VA. Presented by The Kentucky Folk Art Center & Downtown Morehead Inc.

For more information call (606) 783-2204 .

Info

Morehead State University 112 University Blvd., Morehead, Kentucky 40351 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Markets
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Appalachian Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Appalachian Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Appalachian Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 iCalendar - Appalachian Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair - 2019-12-07 09:00:00