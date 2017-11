Appalachian Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair

KFAC’s annual Appalachian Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair will be held at the Laughlin Health Building on December 2, 2017, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. The Appalachian Arts and Crafts Fair offers visitors a wide and varied selection of regional arts and crafts, ranging from the traditional to the cutting edge, including holiday decorations.

For more information visit moreheadstate.edu