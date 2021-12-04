Appalachian Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair

The Kentucky Folk Art Center (KFAC) has announced the return of the annual Appalachian Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair. Now in its 35th year, the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. at the Laughlin Health Building in Morehead. KFAC, in partnership with Downtown Morehead Inc., is bringing more than 100 artists, craft specialists and unique vendors from three states to Morehead to participate in the longest-running craft fair in the state.

Admission to the fair is $3 per person; children under 12 are admitted free.

Morehead State University is committed to the safety and health of our faculty, staff, students and guests. CDC guidance is followed and masks are required indoors.

To learn more about the Appalachian Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair, call 606-548-1073 or visit www.downtownmorehead.com

For more information visit moreheadstate.edu