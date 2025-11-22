Appalachian Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair

Morehead State University’s Kentucky Folk Art Center (KFAC) and Downtown Morehead, Inc. present the 39th Annual Appalachian Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair.

The event will take place from 9 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22, at the Morehead Conference Center, located at 111 E. First St. in Morehead.

Admission to the fair is $5, and children 12 and under are admitted free of charge.

More than 50 juried artisans from Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia will attend the fair, offering a diverse range of handcrafted items, including woodwork, ceramics, homemade baked goods, jewelry, and more. Food trucks will also be on site, offering a variety of food and refreshments.

To learn more about the Appalachian Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair, call 606-548-1073 or visit www.downtownmorehead.com

For more information visit moreheadstate.edu