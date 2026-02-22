Appalachian Seed Swap
Pike County High School 100 Winners Circle Drive, Pikeville, Kentucky
The Appalachian Seed Swap is an annual event held in Pikeville, Kentucky, dedicated to preserving heirloom seeds and fostering community engagement through seed sharing and education.
Read the story in the March 2026 issue of Kentucky Monthly.
For more information visit on Facebook: Appalachian Seed Swap Pikeville KY
