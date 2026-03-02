Appalachian Spring
8 North Center for the Arts
8 North Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
One weekend only!
Experience the heartbeat of this vibrant and uniquely American culture, expressed in poetry, art, craftmanship, and song. A curated exhibit of various handmade art and crafts will be on display during all open gallery hours.
Friday and Saturday hours will include additional programming: an informative presentation, inspirational poetry readings, and toe-tapping music.
Admission is free; donations are appreciated.
Friday, March 6 - 6:30-9 pm - Opening night presentation, 7 pm MATT WOLFINBARGER — Appalachian writer and author
Saturday, March 7 - 2-5 pm - Featured readers, beginning at 2:30 pm: RICHARD HAGUE — Award-winning Cincinnati writer; Mercantile Library Poet Laureate. PAULETTA HANSEL — Cincinnati’s first Poet Laureate. MATT WOLFINBARGER — Appalachian writer and author. Music by JOE’S TRUCK STOP — Original Country, Folk, Bluegrass, and more featuring internationally touring songwriter, folk musician, and storyteller Joe Macheret.
Coffee offered by CHRISTIAN COFFEE COMPANY - Homemade pastries offered by MOUNCE BAKED GOODS.
