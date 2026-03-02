Appalachian Spring

× Expand 8 North Center for the Arts Apalachian Spring (Facebook Cover) - 1 8 North Center for the Arts

One weekend only!

Experience the heartbeat of this vibrant and uniquely American culture, expressed in poetry, art, craftmanship, and song. A curated exhibit of various handmade art and crafts will be on display during all open gallery hours.

Friday and Saturday hours will include additional programming: an informative presentation, inspirational poetry readings, and toe-tapping music.

Admission is free; donations are appreciated.

Friday, March 6 - 6:30-9 pm - Opening night presentation, 7 pm MATT WOLFINBARGER — Appalachian writer and author

Saturday, March 7 - 2-5 pm - Featured readers, beginning at 2:30 pm: RICHARD HAGUE — Award-winning Cincinnati writer; Mercantile Library Poet Laureate. PAULETTA HANSEL — Cincinnati’s first Poet Laureate. MATT WOLFINBARGER — Appalachian writer and author. Music by JOE’S TRUCK STOP — Original Country, Folk, Bluegrass, and more featuring internationally touring songwriter, folk musician, and storyteller Joe Macheret.

Coffee offered by CHRISTIAN COFFEE COMPANY - Homemade pastries offered by MOUNCE BAKED GOODS.

For more information call 859-240-7897 or visit villageplayers.org/visual-art