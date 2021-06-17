Appetite for Art: Featured Artists TBA

Thursday, May 20

6 to 8pm

$10 per person

Pre-registration required

Pack a picnic and join us in park for an outdoor artist talk with JSP Artists in Residence! The evening will begin with an informal conversation with two artists about their current work and JSP experience. Then, participants will head to the artists’ work site in the park for questions.

Appetite for Art at Josephine Sculpture Park is a monthly event on the third Thursday of each month from May through October.

Masks required. Please maintain at least 6ft distance from participants not from your household.

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org