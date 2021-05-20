Appetite for Art: Riley Fichter

Thursday, May 20

6 to 8pm

$10 per person (YES Card approved)

Pre-registration required

Pack a picnic and join us in the park for an outdoor artist talk and tour with JSP Park Manager & Artist in Residence, Riley Fichter! The evening will begin with an informal conversation with Riley about their current work and JSP experience. Then, participants will check out Riley’s two sculptures at JSP, Fixation and Rii’joo’vah’nay’shin. Learn more about Riley at rileyfichter.com, on IG @fakeryebread, and see below.

Appetite for Art at Josephine Sculpture Park is a monthly event on the third Thursday of each month from May through October.

Masks required. Please maintain at least 6ft distance from participants not from your household.

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org