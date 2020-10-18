Appraisal Fair with Mike Brown
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Bring your historic items to the Rob Morris Chapel Education Building at the Oldham County History Center for appraisal by Mike Brown. $10 per item/2 item maximum.
For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org
