Appraisal Fair with Mike Brown

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Bring your historic items to the Rob Morris Chapel Education Building at the Oldham County History Center for appraisal by Mike Brown. $10 per item/2 item maximum. 

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Education & Learning, History, Talks & Readings
