Apprentice Plant Walk and Arboretum Ramble – In-Person Workshop
to
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
FREE/RSVP
Theodore Klein loved to “ramble” in the woods. For the October Apprentice Plant Walk, join in as we highlight some of our favorite things on this leisurely walk around the …Arboretum. Ramble is included with admission.
For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
