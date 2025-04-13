April 13 TEN20 Comedy Showcase

× Expand Louisville Laughs A standup comedy showcase with new and veteran comics

TEN20 Comedy Showcase

Join Louisville Laughs at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown on April 13 for a comedy showcase that features comics from our comedy classes.

Enjoy new comics John Lina, Erica Bellamy, Dave Kilgore. Ethan Finder, Chuck Litchfield and then instructor Keith McGill will close out the show.

It will be an evening of fun, greaft craft beer and pizza from MozzaPi.

Use the Promo Code from one of the new comics and save $5.

For more information call 5027248311.