April 13 TEN20 Comedy Showcase

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Join Louisville Laughs at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown on April 13 for a comedy showcase that features comics from our comedy classes.

Enjoy new comics John Lina, Erica Bellamy, Dave Kilgore. Ethan Finder, Chuck Litchfield and then instructor Keith McGill will close out the show.

It will be an evening of fun, greaft craft beer and pizza from MozzaPi.

Use the Promo Code from one of the new comics and save $5.

For more information call 5027248311. 

