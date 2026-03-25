April 17 New Comics Showcase
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TEN20 Clarksville Taproom TEN20 Clarksville Taproom, Clarksville, Indiana 47129
Louisville Laughs
New Comics Showcase
New Comics Showcase
Join us Friday, April 17, at the TEN20 Taproom in Clarksville, Ind., for a New Comics Showcase.
Come enjoy the comedy of newer comics:
Ethan Cash
Rowan Little
Devon Wells
Brian Rogers
Nathan Puckett
Trevor Johnston
Georgia Hensley
Then we will close with a peformance by headliner Keith McGill.
Join us for a night of laughter, craft beer, pizza and more.
For more information call 5027248311.