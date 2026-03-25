April 17 New Comics Showcase

× Expand Louisville Laughs New Comics Showcase

New Comics Showcase

Join us Friday, April 17, at the TEN20 Taproom in Clarksville, Ind., for a New Comics Showcase.

Come enjoy the comedy of newer comics:

Ethan Cash

Rowan Little

Devon Wells

Brian Rogers

Nathan Puckett

Trevor Johnston

Georgia Hensley

Then we will close with a peformance by headliner Keith McGill.

Join us for a night of laughter, craft beer, pizza and more.

For more information call 5027248311.