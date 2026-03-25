April 18 Comedy at Roselynn Hill Winery

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Roselynn Hill Winery 10525 Old Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown, Kentucky 40299

Join Louisville Laughs for a night of comedy at Roselynn Hill Winery in Jeffersontown.

Laugh along with comics Big Jake Hovis, Will McKenzie, Katy Bevins, Jacob Toller and host Creig Ewing.

Your ticket includes a voucher for $10 toward wine, other drinks or snacks.

For more information call 5027248311. 

Info

Roselynn Hill Winery 10525 Old Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown, Kentucky 40299
Comedy, Food & Drink
5027248311
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