April 18 Comedy at Roselynn Hill Winery
to
Roselynn Hill Winery 10525 Old Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown, Kentucky 40299
×
Louisville Laughs
A showcase of standup comedy plus wine!
Join Louisville Laughs for a night of comedy at Roselynn Hill Winery in Jeffersontown.
Laugh along with comics Big Jake Hovis, Will McKenzie, Katy Bevins, Jacob Toller and host Creig Ewing.
Your ticket includes a voucher for $10 toward wine, other drinks or snacks.
For more information call 5027248311.
Info
Roselynn Hill Winery 10525 Old Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown, Kentucky 40299
Comedy, Food & Drink