April 18 Comedy at Roselynn Hill Winery

× Expand Louisville Laughs A showcase of standup comedy plus wine!

Join Louisville Laughs for a night of comedy at Roselynn Hill Winery in Jeffersontown.

Laugh along with comics Big Jake Hovis, Will McKenzie, Katy Bevins, Jacob Toller and host Creig Ewing.

Your ticket includes a voucher for $10 toward wine, other drinks or snacks.

For more information call 5027248311.