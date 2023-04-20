× Expand Louisville Laughs Caravan Comedy Showcase - 1 A showcase of regional standup comics

April 20 Comedy Night at Gravely

Join Louisville Laughs for our popular monthly Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co.

The April show features Nashville comics Doug Sanders and Rob Wentz as well as Louisville favorites Lucious Williams, Will McKenzie and host Hillary Boston.

Tickets are free but ensure seating.

Come for a night of laughter, great craft beer and food from their new food vendor, Lil' Toasty's!

For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit cli.re/35654-april-20-comedy-night-at-gravely