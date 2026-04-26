April 29 Wednesday Comedy Open Mic

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TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Wednesday Comedy Open Mic

Join Louisville Laughs as we begin a weekly Wednesday standup comedy open mic at the TEN20 Craft Brewery West Wing.

The show features a selection of comics from across the region. The host for April 29 is Hillary Boston, and the special guest is Uncool Randy.

Come out for laughs, great craft beer, pizza, tacos and more.

For more information call 5027248311. 

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TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Comedy
5027248311
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