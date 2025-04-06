April 6 Comedy Write-Off at Ten20
to
TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Louisville Laughs
Comics perform material written by mystery comics
Comedy Write-Off at Ten20
Join Louisville Laughs at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown on April 6 as we seek to find the best comedy writer in the area.
We invited a group of comics to submit their best jokes. A team of comics will perform the material without knowing who wrote it.
Judges -- with help from the audience -- will select their favorite jokes each round until only the Write-Off winner is revealed.
Come out for a night of fun, great craft beer and delicious pizza from MozzaPi!
For more information call 5027248311.