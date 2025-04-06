April 6 Comedy Write-Off at Ten20

× Expand Louisville Laughs Comics perform material written by mystery comics

Comedy Write-Off at Ten20

Join Louisville Laughs at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown on April 6 as we seek to find the best comedy writer in the area.

We invited a group of comics to submit their best jokes. A team of comics will perform the material without knowing who wrote it.

Judges -- with help from the audience -- will select their favorite jokes each round until only the Write-Off winner is revealed.

Come out for a night of fun, great craft beer and delicious pizza from MozzaPi!

For more information call 5027248311.