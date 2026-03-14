April Derby Drag Brunch

× Expand High Stakes Rooftop High Stakes Rooftop

Hold onto your hats, heels, and highballs — Derby just got a drag upgrade.

On Saturday, April 11th, we’re cranking the glam to scandalous levels at High Stakes Rooftop for a Derby-Themed Drag Brunch that’s louder than a losing bet and twice as fabulous. 🐎✨

Brunch starts at 10AM

Performances slay the stage at 11AM

We begin like royalty should — with bottomless house-baked pastries (because moderation is a myth), followed by a classic American breakfast served family-style:

Fluffy Pancakes

Scrambled Eggs

Breakfast Potatoes

Crispy Bacon

Toast

Coffee, Tea & Soda Included

Come hungry. Leave legendary.

We’re partnering with Tito's Handmade Vodka and Red Bull to keep the cocktails strong and the energy stronger. And here’s the feel-good twist: $1 from every Tito’s purchase benefits the Kentucky Pride Foundation, supporting LGBTQ+ initiatives across the Bluegrass State. Drink up, darlings — it’s philanthropy with a kick.

And let’s be clear: this is not the brunch for basic.

Guests are strongly encouraged to dress for the track — we’re talking statement hats, dramatic fascinators, seersucker suits, bold florals, and “main character at the Derby” energy. If it wouldn’t turn heads at Churchill Downs, try harder.

Expect sky-high wigs, split-worthy performances, razor-sharp wit, and enough sass to make a Southern belle blush.

The only thing faster than the horses will be the queens.

Seats will go. Outfits will stun. Reputations may not recover.

Place your bets accordingly.

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com