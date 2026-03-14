April Derby Drag Brunch
to
Tempo by Hilton Louisville Downtown NuLu 710 E Jefferson St, Kentucky 40202
High Stakes Rooftop
High Stakes Rooftop
Hold onto your hats, heels, and highballs — Derby just got a drag upgrade.
On Saturday, April 11th, we’re cranking the glam to scandalous levels at High Stakes Rooftop for a Derby-Themed Drag Brunch that’s louder than a losing bet and twice as fabulous. 🐎✨
Brunch starts at 10AM
Performances slay the stage at 11AM
We begin like royalty should — with bottomless house-baked pastries (because moderation is a myth), followed by a classic American breakfast served family-style:
Fluffy Pancakes
Scrambled Eggs
Breakfast Potatoes
Crispy Bacon
Toast
Coffee, Tea & Soda Included
Come hungry. Leave legendary.
We’re partnering with Tito's Handmade Vodka and Red Bull to keep the cocktails strong and the energy stronger. And here’s the feel-good twist: $1 from every Tito’s purchase benefits the Kentucky Pride Foundation, supporting LGBTQ+ initiatives across the Bluegrass State. Drink up, darlings — it’s philanthropy with a kick.
And let’s be clear: this is not the brunch for basic.
Guests are strongly encouraged to dress for the track — we’re talking statement hats, dramatic fascinators, seersucker suits, bold florals, and “main character at the Derby” energy. If it wouldn’t turn heads at Churchill Downs, try harder.
Expect sky-high wigs, split-worthy performances, razor-sharp wit, and enough sass to make a Southern belle blush.
The only thing faster than the horses will be the queens.
Seats will go. Outfits will stun. Reputations may not recover.
Place your bets accordingly.
For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com