Aquarium After Dark: Summer Luau 21+

Escape to a tropical paradise without leaving the Cincinnati area! Wear your favorite island attire, bask in the beach vibes and soak in the Aloha spirit when you visit for this exclusive Aquarium After Dark 21+ Summer Luau. Enjoy a barbecue-inspired menu, refreshing tropical cocktails, your favorite summer tunes and see “how low you can go” when you play the limbo rock. Plus, join in the fun and explore Shark Summer at the Shark Capital of the Midwest! Have a shark-tastic journey with a Shark Tracker adventure, where you'll discover dozens of sharks and rays—some you can even touch! Feel the thrill as you cross the world’s first Shark Bridge and explore the Shark Nursery. Don’t miss out! Get your tickets today!

For more information call 8004063474 or visit newportaquarium.com