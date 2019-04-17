Aquila Churchill Tax-Free Fund of Kentucky Annual Shareholder Meeting

× Expand Aquila Group of Funds Aquila Churchill Tax-Free Fund of Kentucky logo

Shareholders of Aquila Churchill Tax-Free Fund of Kentucky are cordially invited to attend their annual shareholder meeting Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. at The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky. A buffet breakfast will be served prior to the meeting.

Attendees will have the opportunity to visit with Fund Executives, Trustees, the Portfolio Manager, and hear Ryan Barrow, Executive Director of the Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet, which is part of the Office of Financial Management. The Office is responsible for the investment and debt management functions of the Commonwealth, including conducting the state’s bond sales, which provide financing for major projects such as those in which your fund invests. Mr. Barrow was named one of 40 rising stars by Bond Buyer in 2016.

Please plan to attend. We look forward to seeing you on April 17.

For more information call (800) 437-1000 or visit aquilafunds.com/2019/02/05/aquila-churchill-tax-free-fund-kentucky-annual-shareholder-meeting/#.XJJqoslKjix