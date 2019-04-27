Arbor Day at The Arboretum

Generously supported by presenting sponsor Kentucky Utilities Company and Hickory Sponsor Kentucky American Water Company, this is the 28th observance of Arbor Day at The Arboretum. The event, which runs from 1-4 p.m. on April 27, brings together experts on a wide range of subjects, including energy, the environment, invasive species, urban forestry, gardening, wild birds, butterflies and bees. Exhibitors from organizations and interests such as America in Bloom, Bluegrass Beekeepers Association, Daniel Boone National Forest, Trees Lexington!, Office of the State Entomologist and Wild Ones will have information to share with visitors.

Kids enjoy the Kentucky Children’s Garden at The Arboretum during Arbor Day in 2017. (Photo by Stephen Patton)

This year, five groups will give away native shrub and tree seedlings while they last. The giveaway is supported by Blue Grass Energy, the Kentucky Division of Forestry, Kentucky Utilities, the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government Division of Environmental Services and Oakland Farm Trees.

Visitors to the event can park for free in either the UK Purple KE Greg Page lot and walk to the event or the Kroger Field Blue Lot and catch a free shuttle ride to The Arboretum. Shuttles will operate continuously from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information call (859) 257-6955 or visit http://arboretum.ca.uky.edu