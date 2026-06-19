Arcade Music Fest, the multi-venue, genre-spanning music and arts festival that took over Covington last year, is officially returning Saturday, Aug. 8, and Sunday, Aug. 9.

In a major update to the festival's layout, organizers have announced that the Main Stage is moving outdoors to the corner of Washington and Pike Street. This move dynamically connects the outdoor festivities with key satellite venues, including returning Covington favorite hangouts Second Story and West Sixth Brewing’s Covington taproom. Additional Covington establishments will also be hosting events, including Madison Live!, Galaxie, and Ripple Wine Bar.

Meanwhile, the historic Arcade Tunnel for which the music fest is named will continue as the event’s centerpiece, connecting Pike and 7th Street. This year, the Tunnel will be transformed into an exclusive, expanded VIP space and will feature dedicated DJs, immersive lighting installations from celebrated BLINK artists Digital Castaway, Kemper Sauce Studios, and Dan Shields. The Tunnel will also host an interactive indie video game showcase curated by RunDevRun and BattleBuddies Gaming.

Galaxie will host two alternative events outside of festival hours. This includes an after-party on Saturday, Aug. 8 (from 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.) as well as a drag brunch on Sunday, Aug. 9, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For more information visit arcademusicfest.com