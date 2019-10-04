Arcadia by Village Players of Fort Thomas
The Village Players of Fort Thomas 8 North Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
Arcadia by Village Players of Fort Thomas
Arcadia moves back and forth between 1809 and the present at the elegant estate owned by the Coverly family. This brilliant play moves smoothly between the centuries and explores the the nature of truth and time, the difference between classical and romantic temperaments, and the disruptive influence of the sex on our life orbits-- the attraction Newton left out.
Fri Oct 4, 2019 | 8:00PM
Sat Oct 5, 2019 | 8:00PM
Sun Oct 6, 2019 | 3:00PM
Thu Oct 10, 2019 | 8:00PM
Fri Oct 11, 2019 | 8:00PM
Sat Oct 12, 2019 | 8:00PM
For more information call (859) 781-3583 or visit villageplayers.org/