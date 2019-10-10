Arcadia by Village Players of Fort Thomas

The Village Players of Fort Thomas 8 North Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075

Arcadia by Village Players of Fort Thomas

Arcadia moves back and forth between 1809 and the present at the elegant estate owned by the Coverly family. This brilliant play moves smoothly between the centuries and explores the the nature of truth and time, the difference between classical and romantic temperaments, and the disruptive influence of the sex on our life orbits-- the attraction Newton left out.

    Fri Oct 4, 2019 | 8:00PM

    Sat Oct 5, 2019 | 8:00PM

    Sun Oct 6, 2019 | 3:00PM

    Thu Oct 10, 2019 | 8:00PM

    Fri Oct 11, 2019 | 8:00PM

    Sat Oct 12, 2019 | 8:00PM

For more information call (859) 781-3583 or visit villageplayers.org/

The Village Players of Fort Thomas 8 North Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
859-781-3583
