Arcadia Publishing & The History Press Dinner Author Series present The Kentucky Bourbon Trail, Revised Edition

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

The 2019 Author Dinner Series kicks off with Berkeley and Jeanine Scott, the authors of The Kentucky Bourbon Trail, Revised Edition. Authors will present a program about their book, then sell and sign copies afterwards. Light meal included, cash bar. Begins at 6 p.m. $20 per person for members/$22 non-members. Reservations required. Held on the campus of the Oldham County History Center in the Rob Morris Educ. Building, 207 W. Jefferson St., La Grange.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
502.222.0826
