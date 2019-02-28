Arcadia Publishing & The History Press Dinner Author Series present The Kentucky Bourbon Trail, Revised Edition

The 2019 Author Dinner Series kicks off with Berkeley and Jeanine Scott, the authors of The Kentucky Bourbon Trail, Revised Edition. Authors will present a program about their book, then sell and sign copies afterwards. Light meal included, cash bar. Begins at 6 p.m. $20 per person for members/$22 non-members. Reservations required. Held on the campus of the Oldham County History Center in the Rob Morris Educ. Building, 207 W. Jefferson St., La Grange.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org