Arcadia Publishing & The History Press Dinner Author Series presents Hidden History of Kentucky Horse Racing

Author Edwin Ockerman will present a program about his latest book, Hidden History of Kentucky Horse Racing, for the Oldham County History Center's Author Dinner Series. The author will sell books and sign them following the program. Light meal, cash bar. $20 per person for members/$22 for non-members. 6 p.m. in the Rob Morris Educ. Building on the campus of the Oldham County History Center. 207 W. Jefferson St. Reservations required.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org