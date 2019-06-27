Arcadia Publishing & The History Press Dinner Author Series

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Arcadia Publishing & The History Press Dinner Author Series

Arcadia Publishing & The History Press Dinner Author Series presents: "Lost Amusement Parks in Kentuckiana," by Carrie Cooke Ketterman. $20 per person/$22 for non-members of the Oldham County History Center. 6 pm. Light meal, cash bar. Reservations required.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031 View Map
Education & Learning, Food & Drink, History
502-222-0826
