Archaeology Day at Wickliffe Mounds

Carla Hildebrand Children learning about the process of excavations in archaeology.

Hands-on demonstrations and activities of archaeology and primitive technology for visitors of all ages, kids to adults. Featured activities include a mock (simulated) excavation dig for kids, archaeology methods and artifact identification station, spear and atlatl throwing, flint knapping, bow and arrows, weaving, pottery, and various crafts to make and take home. $5 admission for all adults. Kids age 12 and under are free.

For more information, please call 270.335.3681