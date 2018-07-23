Archaeology Field Institute

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

2018 Archaeology Field Institute

Monday, July 23-Friday, July 27/9 a.m.-4 p.m./$200 per person. This camp is for ages 14 and older. This camp takes place at the Henry Bibb Escapes/Gatewood Plantation site in Trimble County with noted archeologist Jeannine Kreinbrink. Participants will learn about the history of the area and slavery in Kentucky during the antebellum years. The camp includes a field trip to Cincinnati to the Freedom Center. This camp is sponsored by the Peyton Samuel Head Trust. Led by Nancy Stearns Theiss, Ph.D., Executive Director of the History Center.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
