Archaeology Field School

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Archaeology Field School

$100 per child. Reservations required by calling (502) 222-0826.

Archaeology Field Institute at the Duncan Site near La Grange. Learn about Oldham County history and what an archaeologist does in this week-long program. Open to ages 13 and up.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Education & Learning, History, Outdoor
