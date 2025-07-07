Archaeology Field School
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Archaeology Field School
$100 per child. Reservations required by calling (502) 222-0826.
Archaeology Field Institute at the Duncan Site near La Grange. Learn about Oldham County history and what an archaeologist does in this week-long program. Open to ages 13 and up.
For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
