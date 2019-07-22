Archaeology Field Study

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Archaeology Field Study

Monday - Friday, July 22 – 26 – Archaeology Field Study. 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Cost is$150 per person/scholarships available. This camp is for ages 13 and older. It takes place at the Henry Bibb Escapes/Gatewood Plantation site in Trimble County with noted archeologist Jeannine Kreinbrink. Also includes a field trip to Cincinnati to the Freedom Center. This camp is sponsored by the Peyton Samuel Head Trust. Led by Nancy Stearns Theiss, Ph.D., Executive Director of the Oldham County History Center.

Pick up a registration form for summer camps at the History Center, 106 N. Second Ave., La Grange, or call 502-222-0826 or email helen@oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
