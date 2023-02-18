Archaeology Hike: Pleasant Hill Mill Sites

Mills were essential for the early success and growth of the Shaker community at Pleasant Hill. On this easy guided hike in the Preserve, discover the ruins of several of these important building sites and learn how the physical landscape at Pleasant Hill provided the Shakers with perfect opportunities to develop these crucial pieces of infrastructure.

Cost:Annual Passholder: $20 Non-Annual Passholder: $30

