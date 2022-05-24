VIRTUAL: From the Archive: an LGBTQ History of Kentucky

× Expand www.kygs.org Kentucky Genealogical Society

From the Archive: an LGBTQ History of Kentucky

Dr. Coleman is the Co-founder and President of the Faulkner Morgan Archive, Inc., a nonprofit that saves and shares the LGBTQ history of Kentucky. He is also the Executive Director of the Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation.

He was the James Still Fellow at the University of Kentucky, earning his doctorate in history in 2014. He often lectures on queer history and was a consultant for the Kentucky LGBT Heritage Initiative funded by the National Park Service. Coleman’s first book, Anywhere, Together: A Queer History of Kentucky, is forthcoming from the University Press of Kentucky.

During his lecture, Dr. Coleman will share stories, photos, and artifacts from the Faulkner Morgan Archive collection. Founded in 2014, the archive now houses 15,000 items and has collected more than 250 hours of oral histories.

For more information visit kygs.org/what-we-do/educational-events/event/2022/05/24/from-the-archive-an-lgbtq-history-of-kentucky/373844